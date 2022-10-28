One dead after crash in Remuera

One person has died after a serious crash in a central Auckland suburb yesterday afternoon.

Police responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash at an address on Rangitoto Ave about 1.26pm on Thursday.

One person was taken to hospital with serious injuries and has died today.

The Serious Crash Unit was advised and an investigation into the circumstances of the crash was ongoing.

Meanwhile, emergency services were called to the scene of a serious crash between a motorcycle and a car also in Remuera.

Police attended at the intersection of Ladies Mile and Remuera Rd at 6.25pm yesterday.

A spokesperson said initial reports suggested there were serious injuries in that crash.

Road closures and diversions were put in place, and motorists were asked to avoid the area.