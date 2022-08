The crash took place in Clevedon at about 1am. Photo / File

One person has died and three injured after a car hit a power pole south east of Auckland overnight.

Emergency teams were called to the scene on the Papakura-Clevedon Rd in Clevedon at about 1am, police said.

"The road remains closed this morning while contractors work at the scene repairing a power pole," police said.

"Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing."