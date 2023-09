Wild weather forces evacuations in Queenstown, Fire crews have largely confined the blaze at Pukaki Downs and 15,000 people are expected to depart tomorrow. Video / NZ Herald

One person has died in a single-car crash into a stationary truck in Tūrangi.

Emergency services were called to Atirau Rd about 11.13pm and the road was closed for some time, police said in a statement.

The driver died at the scene and the Serious Crash Unit is investigating.