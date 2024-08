In today's headlines with Wilhelmina Shrimpton, NZ’s history-making Olympics, ChCh cathedral blow for businesses and Wellington’s slow economic recovery.

A person has died after a crash near the border of Auckland and Waikato this morning.

A police spokesperson said they were called to Paparimu Rd in Hunua 6.46am, where a car had crashed into a ditch.

“Despite the efforts of first responders, the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle died at the scene.”

A spokesperson from Hate Hone St John said they were called to the crash at 6.46am and sent a helicopter, an ambulance and a rapid response vehicle.