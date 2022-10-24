One dead after car crash on SH1, Marlborough, holiday road toll moves to four

One person has died after a serious car accident on SH1 in Kekerengu, Marlborough.

The holiday road toll has moved to four after a person died in a serious car accident on SH1 in Kekerengu, Marlborough today.

The incident was reported to police at 3.10pm, a police spokesperson said.

One other person suffered moderate injuries.

Firefighters from Blenheim, Flaxbourne and Seddon were all called to the scene of the crash.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible and to expect delays.

This crash takes the Labour Day weekend road toll to four. Seven people died in last year's long weekend.