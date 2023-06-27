One critically injured in crash near Lake Hayes

One person is critically injured after a serious crash at a roundabout on State Highway 6 near Lake Hayes.

The crash near the Stalker Rd/Lower Shotover Rd roundabout was reported to emergency services about 9.30am.

A police spokeswoman said at least one vehicle, thought to be towing a trailer, was involved in the crash.

One person was critically injured and is being airlifted to hospital.

Diversions are in place and motorists are advised to expect delays.

The Serious Crash Unit will attend the scene.