One critically injured in crash between SUV and truck

Emergency services at the scene of the crash near Henley. Photo / Gerard O'Brien

One person has been taken to Dunedin Hospital with critical injuries after a crash between an SUV and truck-trailer unit near Henley this morning.

A police spokeswoman said the crash, which happened on State Highway 1, occurred about 8.35am.

The SUV had rolled onto its roof and the truck and trailer has ended up off the road in a ditch near the railway line.

Debris from the crash is on both the road and the railway tracks.

The SUV had rolled onto its roof and the truck and trailer has ended up off the road. Photo / Gerard O'Brien

The crash happened near the Taieri River Bridge and the turnoff to Henley.

One person was trapped and needed to be freed, the police spokeswoman said.

"The driver of the car is injured".

A St John spokeswoman confirmed one person was taken to Dunedin Hospital in a critical condition.

One ambulance and one rapid response unit responded to the scene, she said.

The Southern District Health Board said the patient was in a stable condition.

The Serious Crash Unit is in attendance.

The road is closed both ways and diversions are in place through Centre Rd and Henley Rd, the police spokeswoman said.