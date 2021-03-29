One critically injured in assault in Pandora, Napier

Police were called to Mersey St, Pandora, Napier, about 1.20pm on Monday. Photo / Doug Laing

A person has been left critically injured after an assault in Pandora, Napier.

Emergency services were called to Mersey St about 1.20pm on Monday.

A police spokeswoman said officers had responded to an assault and one victim suffered serious injuries.

A St John Ambulance spokeswoman said one ambulance and a rapid response vehicle were sent to the scene.

The victim was transported by ambulance to Hawke's Bay Hospital in a critical condition.

A witness at the scene said at least five police vehicles were at the scene, with two blocking off Mersey St.

The police spokeswoman said officers were making enquiries into the circumstances.

The incident follows another serious assault in Hastings on Sunday. A man in his 20s remained on Monday morning in a critical condition at Hawke's Bay Hospital.

Emergency services were called to the incident near a takeaway bar on Heretaunga St West just after 1am on Sunday and found a man who had suffered serious injuries.