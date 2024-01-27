One critically hurt in motorbike crash south of Hastings

State Highway 2 closed near Te Hauke after a crash involving a motorbike and another vehicle shortly before 9.30am today (Sunday). Photo / Connull Lang

One person was being flown to Hawke’s Bay Hospital in a critical condition after a motorbike crash between Hastings and Waipawa mid-morning today.

Emergency services were alerted to the crash, also involving another vehicle, at 9.27am, and police said soon afterwards it was on State Highway 2, near Colin White Rd, Te Hauke.

The Hawke’s Bay Rescue Helicopter flew to the scene, the police Serious Crash Unit had been called to investigate, and the sector of the highway was closed to traffic but with diversions in place, police said.



