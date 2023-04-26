Voyager 2022 media awards
One critically hurt in Gisborne region

Ben Leahy
One person has been critically hurt after two vehicles collided near Gisborne.

The crash took place on State Highway 35 at Wainui, at 9.45am today.

“Initial reports suggest one person is in a critical condition and one person has received minor injuries,” police said.

The highway is closed between Murdoch Rd and Oneroa Rd and is expected to remain shut for several hours.

“Motorists are advised to use alternative routes as there are no diversions,” police said.

Serious crash investigators are at the scene and looking into the causes of the collision.


