Ambulance services were sent to the scene. Photo / NZME

One person is critical after an e-bike incident in Tauranga.

A police spokeswoman said they were called to Tamahika St in Hairini about 10.25am after a man came off an e-bike.

It is not clear if other vehicles were involved, she said.

The Serious Crash Unit was investigating.

St John said it went to the incident in Hairini around 10.22am and treated one person and took them to Tauranga Hospital in a critical condition.

Two ambulances and two first-response vehicles were sent to the scene.