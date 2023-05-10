One-cent special: Honest mistake a reminder for shoppers and stores to be vigilant

One vigilant shopper spotted the "massive" discount at their local supermarket.

One eagle-eyed shopper at Havelock North New World managed to spot a bargain this week, with an unfortunate label mishap seeing a one-cent discount on a pack of chicken breasts.

“Solving the cost of living crisis with this massive markdown,” the shopper’s caption read, with the picture showing a $7.98 reduced price sticker on the product, which was originally labelled with a $7.99 price sticker.

Clearly an honest mistake, the reduced sticker was labelled as a different product from the original, causing a brief period of confusion.

In a statement, Foodstuffs spokesperson Emma Wooster acknowledged the mistake and said it was fixed promptly once it was bought to their attention.

“One of our team members who’s new to the role accidentally put a reduced sticker on the wrong item. As soon as the team caught it, the label was whipped off.

She encouraged shoppers to let them know if there was an incorrect price or label on products in their stores.

“When we make mistakes, we work quickly to fix them there and then, so do let us know if you see something that’s not right in-store and we’ll get on and sort it.”

While in this case, the situation was a genuine mistake and not an actual recorded discount, Gemma Rasmussen, head of advocacy and research at Consumer NZ, said one-cent reductions are still a widespread issue and consumers and stores should be vigilant.

“If you’ve questioned whether a one-cent reduction warrants a ‘reduced price’ or sale sticker – you’re not alone,” she said.

“We have received evidence of hundreds of dodgy specials that aren’t specials; from promotional prices that aren’t honoured at the till, to misleading multi-buy offers, to ‘specials’ that cost more than the item’s original price.”

She said complaints received from Kiwis often explained how awkward it was for both staff and consumers to check and resolve pricing inconsistencies at a busy till.

“While we don’t think it’s fair to ask consumers to be responsible, we do recommend that consumers take note of any products on sale during their shop.

“Ask for receipts, check them, and request a refund if you notice a product has been incorrectly charged.”

According to Rasmussen, Countdown has a refund policy which states that a customer who is charged more than the shelf price for an item can obtain a full refund of the cost of the item and keep it free of charge.

She said Consumer NZ has asked Foodstuffs (the operator of New World and Pak’nSave) to match Countdown’s refund policy.