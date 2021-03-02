One car on its roof after three-vehicle crash in Fenton St

A car is on its roof after a crash involving three vehicles on Fenton St.

A Rotorua Daily Post reporter at the scene said a black vehicle was on its roof and two other cars were damaged near the intersection of Malfroy Rd.

One of the damaged cars is from Watchdog Security.

Police with dogs are at the scene.

A St John spokeswoman said one person with moderate injuries and two with minor injuries had been taken to Rotorua Hospital.

Scene of the crash on Fenton St. Photo / Andrew Warner

Fenton St is down to a single lane on each side of the crash.

A worker who was opposite the crash said he heard an "almighty bang" and rushed out to see if anyone needed help.

Oppies owner Michael Wuang said he was talking to his daughter on the phone inside his store when he heard a huge bang.

Wuang said it was amazing no one was seriously hurt.

Scene of the crash on Fenton St. Photo / Andrew Warner

"Oh my god this is crazy," Wuang said as he stood outside his takeaways looking at the crash scene.

A Grey St resident, who didn't want to be named, said she saw a police car "flying past her house" just before the crash happened

"Then I heard the crash from my house and came down to have a look ... mainly to check that everyone was ok."

More to come.