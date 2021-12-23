One believed dead, several injured in incident in Auckland suburb

Armed police have responded to a firearms incident in Mt Roskill.

One person is believed dead and several have been injured in an incident in Mt Roskill, Auckland.

An eyewitness told the Herald that one person had died while as many as three others were injured in what they believed was a shooting in Glass Rd.

Of those injured, one person in a critical condition, and one is in a serious condition. They have been transported to Auckland City Hospital. A third person suffered minor injuries and did not require hospital treatment.

According to the witness, a dozen armed officers descended on a property on Glass Rd.

A man was seen being rushed from the property on a stretcher and taken to one of three ambulances at the scene.

The road has been cordoned off and a helicopter is circling overhead.

A police spokesperson confirmed to the Herald they had responded to what was initially believed to be a firearms incident with injuries at 9.30pm.

There will be a heavy police presence in the area and inquiries are ongoing. No arrests have been made, the spokesperson said.

Police were expected to provide further details on the incident on Friday morning.