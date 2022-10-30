One airlifted to hospital after serious crash near Wairoa

One person has been airlifted to Hawke's Bay Hospital in a serious condition following a crash in Mohaka, Wairoa, on Monday morning. Photo / NZME

One person has been seriously injured following a crash in Mohaka, Wairoa, on Monday morning.

A St John spokesman said they received a report of an incident on State Highway 2, the Pacific Coast Highway, about 5.31am and responded with one ambulance and one helicopter.

The spokesman said one person was airlifted to Hawke's Bay Hospital in a serious condition.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said firefighters responded to a motor vehicle crash in Mohaka, Wairoa.

The spokesperson said one fire truck attended and left at 8.16am.

