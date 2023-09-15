Police have arrested an 18-year-old Waikato man after a serious overnight assault. Photo / File

A Waikato 18-year-old has been arrested after a serious assault outside a bar in Hamilton overnight, leaving another 18-year-old with critical injuries.

Police were alerted of the assault around 2am on Hood Street, nearby Biddy Mulligans Bar.

Waikato CIB Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Neilson says it appears the incident occurred as a result of an argument between a group of people earlier in the night.

“The victim has been approached by the offender and the assault has occurred after the pair have exchanged words.

Neilson says the victim is in a critical condition at the Waikato Hospital.

“It’s important to realise just how dangerous any blow to the head can be.

“Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information about it,” said Neilson.

Police can be contacted by calling 105 or by going online using ‘update report’.

The Waikato man who was arrested will appear on assault charges in the Hamilton District Court.



















