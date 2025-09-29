Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

On The Up: Return of the white herons as rare bird on NZ $2 coin thrives at predator-free site

Jazlyn Whales
Journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

White Heron. Photo / White Heron Sanctuary Tours

White Heron. Photo / White Heron Sanctuary Tours

The rare kōtuku, or white heron, has returned to its ancestral nesting site in South Westland for the breeding season, marking a significant conservation milestone with a landscape now free of stoats, rats and possums.

Over the past six years, Zero Invasive Predators has led a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save