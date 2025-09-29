On The Up: Return of the white herons as rare bird on NZ $2 coin thrives at predator-free site

Kōtuku are an iconic species in New Zealand, and in Māori oratory, seeing a kōtuku is believed to bring good fortune.

But kōtuku are critically endangered in New Zealand, with an estimated population of around 150-200. Last season marked the first in which kōtuku chicks were raised without the threat of predation.

They have only one known nesting site in New Zealand at the Waitangiroto Nature Reserve at Whataroa, discovered by Gerhard Mueller in 1865 and declared a Flora and Fauna Nature Reserve in 1949 to protect the rare birds.

Now, the site is overseen by the Department of Conservation (DoC).

Dion Arnold of White Heron Sanctuary Tours has helped care for the site since 1987 and described it as “one of the best breeding seasons on record” with 59 nesting pairs, 45 successful nests and a total of 65 fledged chicks.

“Having no pests, especially stoats, is fantastic not only for the kōtuku but for all the other birdlife,” he said.

“We can hear and see the difference it has made within the reserve and the surrounding area.

“The forest has also had a real boost – without possums and rats destroying the new growth, we are seeing delicate little ferns, wild orchids and fruiting trees make a big comeback.

“It is very exciting for us locals who have lived here all our lives to see the positive changes this project is making in such a short time.

“This is a monumental achievement that truly places South Westland at the forefront of the Predator Free movement.”

Development West Coast Destination and Tourism Manager Andrew Aitken said the success of the predator-free programme was not only a win for conservation, but also for the wider tourism industry.

“The West Coast’s untamed natural wilderness is a real drawcard. As the natural environment thrives, visitors get an even better experience, and that supports local businesses and communities,” he said.

Now with kōtuku once again settling into their nests, hopes are high for another successful season.

