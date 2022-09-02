On the bright side: Five good things that happened this week

Every day is different for Isaac Te Rito. Photo / Mead Norton

Every day is different for Isaac Te Rito. Photo / Mead Norton

Welcome to "On the Bright Side", a weekly column where we highlight some of the good news that happened this week.

Life is tricky these days, what with the pandemic, the wars, climate catastrophe and the skyrocketing cost of living. It can be easy to get caught up in the doomscrolling, but what good does that do?

Let's put those things aside for a moment and recall a few good stories from this week.

First job in 10 years: 'I've got my mana back'

For the first time in a decade, Isaac Te Rito is working full-time, and says he has his "mana" back.

Every day is different for Isaac Te Rito. Photo / Mead Norton

''Look, I have $20 and tomorrow is payday. I have money in the bank, my cupboards are full, the freezer is stacked and my power bill is up to date.''

Before, he was living day-to-day, but now he has something to wake up for.

Read the full story here.

Topp Twins tribute extravaganza announced amid entertainers' cancer battle

While the news of the Topp Twins' cancer is heartbreaking, there is a speck of light in the darkness.

The iconic entertainers are both fighting breast cancer. Photo / Supplied

New Zealanders are rallying together to show their support for two of the country's biggest stars.

Taking place on November 7 at The Civic in Auckland, New Zealand's top musicians and comedians will pay tribute to Dames Lynda and Jools Topp as they continue their battle against cancer.

Staring Tami Neilson, Anika Moa, Ria Hall, Dame Hinewehi Mohi, Troy Kingi, Jackie Clarke, Annie Crummer and Don McGlashan, the stars will perform Topp Twins songs but with a twist.

Full details here.

Penguin gets sight-saving cataract operation in NZ first

In a first for Aotearoa, Cardi the gentoo penguin is the first successful recipient of this surgery in April this year at the Eye Institute in Auckland.

Read the full story here.

Artists release 26 new songs celebrating te reo Māori

Waiata Anthems Week is returning in 2022, with 26 new waiata released to champion te reo Māori.

Click here to read more about it.

The Kiwisaver U-turn

Lastly, the Government's U-turn on new KiwiSaver tax fees is also worth a mention.

Click here to read more about it.

And as a bonus, because we need all the wholesome content we can get, here's Kevin Bacon singing a Beyonce song to his goats.

Have a great weekend, Aotearoa!