Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New ZealandUpdated

Omicron wave: Does Queensland mark what's ahead for NZ?

5 minutes to read
Gold Coast residents queue for Covid-19 testing amid rising Omicron rates in January. Queensland is now experiencing a second wave, partly driven by the BA.2 subtype. Photo / Chris Hyde

Gold Coast residents queue for Covid-19 testing amid rising Omicron rates in January. Queensland is now experiencing a second wave, partly driven by the BA.2 subtype. Photo / Chris Hyde

Jamie Morton
By
Jamie Morton

Science Reporter

As New Zealand begins its descent from peak Omicron, a modeller says Queensland's experience might signpost the road ahead.

The Australian state is now experiencing a second Omicron wave partly driven by the faster-spreading BA.2

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.