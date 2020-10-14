Ollie Sapsford ready to feed off fans as Hawke's Bay defend Shield

Magpies second five-eighths Ollie Sapsford has his eyes on the prize for Hawke's Bay's Ranfurly Shield defence against Northland. Photo / Paul Taylor

Hawke's Bay Magpies second five-eighths Ollie Sapsford is excited at the prospect of a strong home crowd cheering on the side in their biggest game of the season so far.

The Magpies host a top-of-the-table clash against Northland at McLean Park tomorrow at 7.05 pm, with the visiting Taniwha leading the Mitre 10 Cup Championship standings at the halfway mark.

There is also the small matter of the match being Hawke's Bay's first defence of the Ranfurly Shield in five years, which Sapsford hopes will draw an extra couple of thousand fans.

"I'm really excited for that, can't wait to get out in front of them," he said.

"I'm sure they'll get down and get around us, they do whether we've got the Shield or not."

Much like Hawke's Bay did ahead of taking the Log o' Wood from Otago two weeks ago, Sapsford said they haven't been emphasising the fact the trophy is up for grabs this week in training.

The 25-year-old said the players had a rough Monday looking over a poor performance in their 46-10 loss to North Harbour last Saturday.

"We really let ourselves down there a bit, but we've turned a corner and had a really good week, good prep," Sapsford said.

"I think we worried a bit too much about North Harbour in the past game, and this week we just really focused on ourselves, focusing on individually nailing our role and nailing our role as a collective as well."

Sapsford's role this week is the second five-eighths position, having got the nod at 12 ahead of Danny Toala for his fourth start in the jersey this year.

Having featured primarily on the wing in his first Magpies campaign last year, the All Blacks Sevens squad member is enjoying his move into midfield.

"I don't think I've got the wheels for the outside to be honest, I'm more just up the guts and crashballs and whatnot," he said, noting the massive, healthy competition with Toala.

"Danny's taught me a lot, I'm always picking his ear. For a young player he's got a lot of experience, a lot more than I do and it's really good to play alongside him and learn off him."

Northland are three points ahead of Hawke's Bay in the standings, having beaten Counties Manukau, Taranaki and Southland in their last three fixtures.

Sapsford said they're the best side in the second-tier Championship at the moment, and will come down [to Napier] with their tails up after a good start to the season.

"They're coming down to take the Shield - we know that they'll come down with everything they've got and really give it a good shot," he said.

"It's not going to be an easy game, but we're up for it and we just can't wait to rip in."

After a raft of changes made before North Harbour last week, Sapsford is one of just three players to keep their spot in the starting lineup, along with flankers Marino Mikaele-Tu'u and Brendon O'Connor.

Otherwise it's a total reversion to the side that defeated Canterbury, then won the Ranfurly Shield from Otago, except for outside back Neria Fomai whose player-of-the-day effort against North Harbour has earned him a spot on the bench.

Hawke's Bay Magpies to play Northland Taniwha, tomorrow 7.05 pm, McLean Park

1. Pouri Rakete-Stones

2. Ash Dixon (captain)

3. Joe Apikotoa

4. Geoff Cridge

5. Tom Parsons

6. Marino Mikaele-Tu'u

7. Brendon O'Connor

8. Devan Flanders

9. Folau Fakatava

10. Lincoln McClutchie

11. Jonah Lowe

12. Ollie Sapsford

13. Stacey Ili

14. Lolagi Visinia

15. Kurt Baker

Reserves:

16. Kianu Kereru-Symes (vice-captain)

17. Jason Long

18. Joel Hintz

19. Isaia Walker-Leawere

20. Gareth Evans

21. Connor McLeod

22. Caleb Makene

23. Neria Fomai