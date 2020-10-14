Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Ollie Sapsford ready to feed off fans as Hawke's Bay defend Shield

4 minutes to read

Magpies second five-eighths Ollie Sapsford has his eyes on the prize for Hawke's Bay's Ranfurly Shield defence against Northland. Photo / Paul Taylor

Hawkes Bay Today
By: Thomas Airey

Hawke's Bay Magpies second five-eighths Ollie Sapsford is excited at the prospect of a strong home crowd cheering on the side in their biggest game of the season so far.

The Magpies host a top-of-the-table

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.