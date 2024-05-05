Older person seriously injured in apparent assault on Federal St

Photo / Supplied

An older person, whom the Herald understands to be aged in the 80s, has been seriously injured in an apparent assault in central Auckland.

Police said it received reports that an older person had been injured in the apparent assault on Federal St shortly before 12.30pm today.

“Police are working to locate the person responsible,” a police spokesman said.

A Hato Hone St John spokesman said it was notified of the incident on Federal St and responded with one ambulance.

“Our crew assessed and treated one patient who was transported to Auckland City Hospital in a serious condition,” the spokesman said.