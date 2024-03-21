Age Concern Otago said for many people, the shift to residential care facilities came as a result of a health matter. Photo / 123RF

New research into aged care shows older people need to have more autonomy over the move into care homes — and plan ahead of time.

University of Otago sociology academic Dr Myunik Panthi undertook the study as part of her doctorate in a bid to reveal the transition to residential care through the eyes of those directly affected.

Research, published in OBM Geriatrics, interviewed older adults to delve into their perspectives on the move to residential care.

All participants revealed they were devastated but accepted the decision to avoid being a burden to their family.

“Much of the time, the move to aged care residences feels ‘rushed’ to the person.

“It’s often led by GPs and family members.

“It often leads to them feeling their freedom and independence was taken away from them.”

This meant it would be better to encourage both patients and their family to acquaint themselves with care services well in advance of the move, she said.

“When things happen, this might minimise the trauma.

“Engaging in the volunteer activities at residential care facilities before moving in could also give the person a picture of what’s available.”

Age Concern Otago chief executive Penelope Pask said for many people, the shift to residential care facilities came as a result of a health matter.

“Health unfortunately gets in the way - people might be discharged from hospital and not have the chance to go back home.

“It’s often not a choice.”

Age Concern delivered health promotion, encouraging older people to “put plans in place before the choice is taken from them”, she said.

Pask was excited about the research suggesting older people in care needed to have choice in activities.

“One of the things that interested me was about the desire for older people in care wanting to volunteer with the community.”

Panthi said she wanted to capture the “lived” experience of those who moved into care, particularly at a time of generational change.

The research report said she collected data on 24 older adults, six residential care facilities, and 10 staff.

“Entry into residential care begins with loss.

“The narratives of both participants and staff revealed that the transition to residential care was always followed by worsening health and hospitalisation.

Some elderly people grieved the losses and changes they experienced after their sudden move. Photo / 123RF

“All the participants reported that they did not want to move into residential care.

“The decision to move was initiated by their doctors and family members and they accepted the decision to avoid the burden to their family.”

The research said all the participants reported that they were devastated with the decision in their initial days.

“They were grieving for the losses and changes that they experienced after their sudden move.

“Four participants reported that they did not come out of their rooms initially and it took six months to a year to adjust.

“The sudden move into residential care increases the risk of loneliness and boredom among older adults.”

The research showed that residents also lost self-confidence.

Panthi said the study found that initially the adaptation process was “challenging and traumatic to the older adults due to unplanned move”.

“Given this, it is vital to plan the move in advance and offer a range of suitable leisure opportunities in order to ease residents’ adaptation process.”

Panthi hoped to continue the research.