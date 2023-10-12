Police are appealing for information after a man was found critically injured at a Rotorua address.

Officers found the man on Old Taupō Rd about 5pm on Wednesday following a 111 call and he was taken to Rotorua Hospital.

Armed police were outside an address on the road this morning with police tape across the front of the driveway.

In an update this afternoon, police said the injured man remained in a critical but stable condition in hospital.

Detective Senior Sergeant Mark van Kempen said investigators wanted to hear from anyone who was in the Old Taupo Rd or Hillcrest area yesterday afternoon who may have information that could help police determine what happened.

Contact police via 105, either by calling or going online to police.govt.nz/use-105 using ‘Update Report’, referencing file 231011/3181.











