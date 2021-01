An old grenade has been found at a Christchurch property. Photo / NZH

A bomb disposal team has been called after an old grenade was found at a Christchurch property.

Police were called to the discovery on Bevington St in Avonhead at about 12.20pm today.

The New Zealand Defence Force Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team is onsite to make the object safe, a police spokeswoman said.

Police are also attending to assist.