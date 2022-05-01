Invercargill Police are investigating a serious assault on a Police mobile safe speed camera vehicle operator. Photo / NZME

A police speed camera vehicle operator has been injured after a serious assault on Friday night in Invercargill.

Just before 8.20pm on Friday night Invercargill police said the camera operator was assaulted by a motorcyclist.

Inspector Jon Bisset said the victim who was sitting in the red-coloured van while it was parked in the northbound lane on Dee St did not know the attacker.

"The person, who was not known to the camera operator, has then used a metal object to smash one of the van's windows which resulted in the victim being struck and receiving moderate injuries.

"This was an extremely serious and distressing incident for our police employee and he was fortunate not to have received more serious injuries."

The camera operator is recovering at home.

People who witnessed the assault or observed a motorcycle in the area at this time have been urged to contact police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 105 and quote file number 220403/0506. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.