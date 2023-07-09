Off The Track Restaurant is a popular eatery and bar near Havelock North. Photo / NZME

A popular restaurant near Havelock North has been razed by fire overnight, with a fire investigator set to investigate the cause.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said firefighters were called to Off The Track Restaurant on Havelock Rd about 12.20am on Monday and found the fire had spread through the main building by the time they arrived.

“Significant damage” was done, the spokesman said, but it was not thought to have been suspicious.

Off The Tracks posted on social media about the “absolutely devastating news”.

“In the early hours of this morning we have had a fire at Off The Track restaurant.

“We will be closing until further notice.”

