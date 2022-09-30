Off-duty police officer charged over cyclist's death, faces drink-driving charge

Concerns over the rise of youth gangs, Hurricane Ian rips through Florida and speed changes on the way for more than 16-hundred Auckland roads in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Concerns over the rise of youth gangs, Hurricane Ian rips through Florida and speed changes on the way for more than 16-hundred Auckland roads in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

An off-duty police officer has been charged with the drink-driving death of a cyclist in Auckland, police said today.

David Lane, 69, of Remuera died at the scene of the crash in Flat Bush just before 8.15am on September 17. Emergency services responded to the crash on Stancombe Rd which reportedly involved multiple vehicles.

Counties Manukau District Commander Jill Rogers said today one person had been charged in relation to the fatal crash.

"An off-duty police officer involved in the incident has been charged with excess breath alcohol causing death.

"They are summonsed to appear in the Manukau District Court on Friday, October 21. As the matter is now before the courts, police have no further comment," Rogers said.

Lane was a reclusive sportsman and talented machine engineer who had been working at a bike shop in recent years, but was due to leave the job this month to begin his retirement and spend more time tinkering with his beloved bicycles.

His long-time mate Ian Fulton told the Herald that Lane was a bit of a loner, "very smart and very conscientious".

He lived alone and loved listening to Bob Dylan and Joni Mitchell. He had no family in New Zealand and few friends.

His sister lives in the UK and it is understood she was planning to travel to New Zealand to make arrangements for her brother.

Fulton helped recruit Lane to Fisher & Paykel four decades ago and the pair became friends, enjoying many training rides together over the years.

Lane had been an accomplished marathon runner, with a record time of two hours, 42 minutes.

He then got involved in triathlons and developed an obsession with bikes.