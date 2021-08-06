Off-duty Napier nightclub worker's punch under investigation after video surfaces

03-08-2021 Bystanders captured an alleged assault at the Thirsty Whale night club over the weekend. Video / Supplied

03-08-2021 Bystanders captured an alleged assault at the Thirsty Whale night club over the weekend. Video / Supplied

A Napier nightclub employee who was videoed punching a prone nightclub patron was off-duty on the night of the incident.

The Thirsty Whale employee who was filmed punching the patron, who was lying on the ground, last Friday night is a former bouncer who now works for the business in another role.

The employee was off duty on the night of the incident, but Hawke's Bay Today understands he stepped in to help other staff deal with the patron, who is alleged to have assaulted people inside the bar.

The video shows the off-duty employee leaning over the prone patron, speaking to him, and punching him in the head.

Hawke's Bay Today has viewed CCTV footage from Thirsty Whale which shows a patron assaulting other customers at the bar, before he is removed from the establishment.

A police spokesperson said they were aware of a video, but not report about a weekend assault at The Thirsty Whale in Ahuriri, Napier, had been received by them. Photo /NZME

Police are aware of the video, which was circulated widely on social media, and a spokesperson said the matter had been passed on to local staff to look into.

Chris Sullivan, owner of the establishment, said he did not wish to make any comment in relation to the incident.