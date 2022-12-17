Oceans apart: All Black escapes injury-plagued tour for family time in Cook Islands

All Black Dane Coles and wife Sarah has been spotted splashing down in the Cook Islands for a post European tour holiday swimming with viral turtle Aria. Photo / Charlotte Piho

All Black Dane Coles has washed off memories of an injury-plagued European tour with a tropical family getaway that included a face-to-face meeting with a famous turtle.

Coles, wife Sarah and their three sons were snapped taking a plunge into the azure waters of the Cook Islands this morning for a turtle tour.

All Black Dane Coles' three boys snorkel in the Cook Islands as locals hope to see a tourism revival. Photo / Charlotte Piho

Snorkelling over the Rarotonga reef, the family came upon Aria - a turtle that became a social media darling, racking up an estimated 800 million views, according to award-winning photographer Charlotte Piho.

Aria went viral for her habit of perching on a patch of reef and blowing bubbles.

Aria the turtle has racked up hundreds of millions of social media views for blowing bubbles into the water. Photo / Charlotte Piho

Aria’s bubble blowing has not been conclusively explained, but a number of scientists suggested it could help with her buoyancy, especially as turtles can sleep underwater, Piho said.

However, she thinks it’s more likely the bubble blowing is a quirk of Aria’s bold personality and said it was thoroughly appreciated by the Coles boys.

All Black Dane Coles swims in the Cook Islands. Photo / Charlotte Piho

“It was really cute because the kids were like, ‘Oh, it’s the famous turtle’,” Piho said.

The Coles family are among a number of Kiwi celebrities to visit Piho’s gallery in the Cook Islands, with others including chef Nadia Lim and radio host and Dancing with the Stars contestant Kerre Woodham.

The family are enjoying a tropical getaway. Photo / Charlotte Piho

Piho said it was good to have the Coles family visit because the Cooks were very quiet, with locals saying hotel occupancy was only at 30 per cent, and it felt like Covid times again.

That was partly due to expensive airfares and limited flights, Piho said.

All Black Dane Coles' three sons. Photo / Charlotte Piho

“It’s nice to see athletes putting in time with their family ... and living life to the fullest,” she said.

“It encourages people to get out and do healthy things and it’s also really beautiful to see people connect with animals and nature.”