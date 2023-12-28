The seagliders are being developed by US company Regent and brought to New Zealand by Ocean Flyer. Regent has successfully tested a quarter-scale prototype and launched a full-size prototype. Video / Supplied

Gridlock holiday traffic with queues stretching for kilometres is one reason alternative transport options are needed in New Zealand, according to Ocean Flyer chief executive Shah Aslam.

His company hopes to revolutionise Kiwi transport with seagliders — an electric ferry-plane cross that promises to reduce the trip between Whangārei and Auckland to only 35 minutes.

Ocean Flyer plans to offer the trips as early as 2026, after paying US company Regent $700 million for 25 seagliders, including 15 smaller 12-seat craft and 10 larger ones that can seat 100.

Northland could be one of the first regions to benefit, with Ocean Flyer signing memorandums of understanding with Northport and Northland Inc this year.

“The Northland region overall has been very supportive and very positive every time we engage with them — they’re saying that they need it more than any other region,” Aslam said.

The North’s support had helped Ocean Flyer progress discussions with other regions and it was set to make some big announcements for routes in 2024, he said.

Regent also has key milestones to meet in 2024, including testing a fully crewed, full-size prototype, with the aim of getting it fully flying by the end of the year.

The US aerospace company had previously tested only unmanned, quarter-scale seagliders, but was making progress every month, Aslam said.

Regent was supported by US Coastguard, which would regulate the seagliders, he said.

Could you soon be travelling by seaglider to Auckland?

The craft would be regulated in New Zealand by Maritime NZ, which, while focusing on safety, had proactively visited Regent’s US headquarters and met with US Coastguard, Aslam said.

Though seagliders themselves are new, they use existing technology — by floating, then hydrofoiling like an America’s Cup boat, then flying 10m over the water at speeds over 300km/h.

“God forbid, if something would go wrong, they can land on the water and float back to shore,” Aslam explained.

Ocean Flyer's John Hamilton and Shah Aslam, who are also from Air Napier, share their vision for the new electric seagliders. Photo / Warren Buckland

Gridlock traffic on Wednesday as Aucklanders headed north for their holidays was just one example of the need for transport alternatives to Northland, he said.

“All of Auckland was trying to get up to their baches and traffic was delayed back to the Harbour Bridge.”

Other problems include Northland being cut off during Cyclone Gabrielle and the ongoing closure of State Highway 1 at the Brynderwyns.

Aslam said the seagliders wouldl be environmentally sustainable, fast, comfortable and affordable, using the “blue highway” of our oceans.

The trip between Whangārei’s Marsden Point and downtown Auckland is set to take just 35 minutes and cost $55 to $75.

While the technology is still being developed, Ocean Flyer’s $700m contract with Regent is payable only once its seagliders are delivered, giving the Kiwi company a measure of security.

But it joins the likes of Japan Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines and Brittany Ferries in placing an order with Regent, with the US company also backed by major global investors.

Meanwhile, Ocean Flyer is working on its first routes, with an eye to developing port infrastructure such charging stations and passenger terminals.

Denise Piper is a news reporter for the Northern Advocate focusing on health and business. She has more than 20 years in journalism and is passionate about covering stories that make a difference.