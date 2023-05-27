The crash happened on Ridgway St near the Heads Rd Cemetery.

The occupants of a car that crashed on Whanganui’s Ridgway St near the Heads Rd Cemetery were not at the scene when services arrived.

The crash was reported to police at 2.10am on Sunday but nobody was with the car.

A police spokesperson said the car was cold, indicating the crash may have happened some time earlier.

“The car was secured by emergency services so that it did not fall further into the ditch.”

Police said inquiries would be undertaken with the registered owner.