The woman suffered a seizure after the Bay Dreams festival had ended. Photo / Joel McDowell

Police are investigating the death of a young woman after a medical event at the conclusion of the Bay Dreams musical festival in Mount Maunganui.

It is understood the woman died in hospital several days after she suffered a seizure on January 3 as Bay Dreams festival goers were leaving the grounds of Trustpower Baypark about 11pm.

Police confirmed to the Herald they are investigating and making inquiries on behalf of the Coroner into the death of a woman who died in Tauranga Hospital on January 8.

Bay Dreams organiser Toby Burrows confirmed he was aware of the death, but said he did not believe the cause had yet been determined.

“We don’t know what the cause of death was. All we do know is it happened outside the front of the festival on egress [as patrons are leaving an event],” Burrows said.

“It would have been on Truman Lane I believe. Our medical team were out the front of the festival and they saw a couple of females sitting on the ground so they went over to check on them. To check if they were OK, and they were deemed to be OK.

“Then when they went to walk away one of them started to have a seizure and then an ambulance was called immediately and she was transported to hospital. But that’s all the information we have on it.”

Burrows confirmed the death was just outside the festival grounds and their Nems medical team and security staff had moved to this area as the festival goers left.

“Our thoughts are with the family and it’s obviously a tragedy,” Burrows said.

A service for the woman was held in Tauranga on Wednesday, and a hakari was held at Waikari Marae, Matapihi, afterwards.

“Kia kaha whānau as we sort this for our girl,” the notice for the service said.