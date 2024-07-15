OBITUARY: Former New Zealand rower Garry Minnell dies

Garry Minnell joined the Aramoho Boating Club in 1964.

Former Aramoho Boating Club rower and New Zealand representative Garry Minnell died on June 30. Garry was a much respected and special member of the Aramoho Boating Club, which he joined as a novice in 1964, while still attending Wanganui Technical College.

Over the subsequent seasons, Garry featured regularly in successful crews around the North Island regatta circuit and at the New Zealand championships, where he was in two winning Aramoho Club crews; the Youth Four at Lake Waihola in 1967, and the Junior Eight at the same venue three years later.

Garry’s rowing talents saw him securing the bow seat position in a NZ Colts Eight which won a gold medal at the Australian Championships at Penrith, New South Wales, in 1970.

Later that year, Garry was a member of the NZ Men’s Coxed Four, which came 4th at the World Rowing Championships in Canada.

Peter (Oscar) Smith who was Garry’s novice coach, recalls, “He was very keen and reliable, strong with good technique and happy to bike from Durie Hill as a schoolboy. It was apparent very early as a novice that he had the qualities to progress much further in the sport of rowing”.