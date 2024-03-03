A 220-tonne crane was used to lift the trusses from the truck to the bridge.

A travel guide has been released by NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi to inform the community when traffic will be worst in Waikanae and Paraparaumu because of the Waikanae River bridge clip-on project northbound lane closure.

In a weekly update, NZTA regional manager of infrastructure delivery Jetesh Bhula said the agency knew it was taking people longer to get around Kāpiti during the bridge works, and encouraged people to allow extra time for travel or avoid Te Moana and Kāpiti Rds during peak times.

“With more people using the detour route, Te Moana Rd in Waikanae and Kāpiti Rd in Paraparaumu are busy at peak times.

“Our team at the Wellington transport operations centre has been monitoring traffic on the detour route using CCTV and traffic sensors. They control the phases of traffic lights along state highways.

“Throughout the project so far, they’ve been adjusting the timing of green lights to avoid queues forming, and to clear them as quickly as possible if they do form.”

NZTA’s travel guide says the peak time in Te Moana Rd is 8am on weekdays, and Kāpiti Rd has several peak times — 8.30am-9.30am is the heaviest on weekdays, with 3pm also being a peak time, and 11am on weekends.

Bhula said the old SH1 was open for people travelling north, and using the old SH1 when travelling to Waikanae would help make it easier for NZTA to manage traffic on the detour route for people heading south.

“Thanks for bearing with us while we work on the bridge. We know it’s disruptive when travel routes are changed. We’re working quickly to finish the project and get to the stage where we can reopen both lanes on the bridge.”

Meanwhile, Bhula said work on the bridge was going well, with four out of five crane lifts being completed last week.

The clip-ons, which are made of lightweight composite materials, have been assembled in five truss sections to be installed on the bridge, Bhula said.

“Our construction team used a 220-tonne crane to lift the trusses from the truck to the bridge in one move, briefly stopping traffic for the first lift as it was moved near the road.”

He said the remaining lift would be completed this week, and once the trusses had all been lifted into place and secured to the bridge, workers would add the path surface, handrails, and other features.

NZTA also has to add a new vehicle safety barrier between the road and the clip-on.

“The first crane lift was a big achievement for the team working on the new pathway across the bridge.

“We’re working hard to finish the job as soon as possible so we can fully reopen the road and hand over a brand-new pathway to the community.”

While these works are happening, Bhula said, “Please remember you can still travel north over the bridge when you’re heading into Waikanae, only needing to take the expressway going south.”

He said getting to Waikanae from Peka Peka, Ōtaki or further north was unaffected by the works, and he also wanted to stress that Waikanae was still open, and with over 200 businesses, you might be able to find what you needed locally.

“Please support local if you can.

“For more information on what’s available, check out the Waikanae Business Association on their website and on Instagram.”



