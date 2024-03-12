NZTA expects to open the Waikanae River bridge to both lanes next month.

Work on the Waikanae River bridge clip-on shared path project has been progressing well, and it looks like both lanes will be open to traffic from the end of next month.

Traffic was restricted to one lane, for northbound traffic, when the work resumed in February, and it was estimated it would take until about May/June to finish the project.

New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) regional manager of infrastructure Jetesh Bhula said unless there are delays due to weather or other unexpected events, both lanes will be open to traffic in both directions by late April.

“Work on the Waikanae River bridge progressed well over the past fortnight.

“We attached the fifth and final truss, which was a significant milestone in the project.

“Once fully installed, the shared path will make crossing Waikanae River safer for pedestrians and cyclists, and better separate drivers from those walking or cycling.”

Bhula said the next steps are to add decking to the shared path and install handrails and balustrades, before adding side safety barriers to the bridge and its approaches.

“The work on the side safety barriers is quite technical and complex, involving drilling into the bridge deck to bolt the barrier supports. This means the lane will be required for the workers and their equipment.

“Once that part of the project has been completed, with the side barrier installed, we’ll be able to safely reopen both lanes.”

He said once both the lanes have opened, there’ll still be some work left before the completion of the project and the opening of the shared path.

The Waikanae River bridge. Photo / Grace Odlum

“This work will include constructing the adjacent shared paths to tie in with the bridge, as well as surface markings and installing signage.”

While the southbound lane is still closed and more people are using the detour route, Te Moana Rd, Waikanae and Kāpiti Rd, Paraparaumu are busy during peak times.

Bhula said the agency’s Wellington Transport Operations Centre team continues to monitor traffic on the detour route using CCTV and traffic sensors.

“They control the phases of traffic lights along state highways. Throughout the project, they’ve been adjusting the timing of green lights to avoid queues forming, and to clear them as quickly as possible if they do form.”

NZTA has also created a guide to help you plan your travel.

“Expect delays at peak times and allow extra time for travel (or avoid travelling during these peaks if you can).”

The guide said on Te Moana Rd, 8am is the peak time on weekdays, and on Kāpiti Rd, 8.30am to 9.30am is the heaviest time on weekdays, with other busy peaks at 3pm on weekdays and 11am on weekends.

“Old SH1 is open for people travelling north. Using old SH1 when you travel into Waikanae will help make it easier for us to manage traffic on the detour route for people heading south.

“Thanks for bearing with us while we work on the bridge. We know it’s disruptive when travel routes are changed. We’re working quickly to finish the project and get to a stage where we expect to reopen both lanes on the bridge by late April.”