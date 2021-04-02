Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

NZ's Rosetta Stone: Ancient kauri reveals cataclysmic natural events that could repeat

13 minutes to read
Reverend Kuini Matene blesses the 40,000-year-old swamp kauri log at Ngāwhā Marae in March 2019. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Reverend Kuini Matene blesses the 40,000-year-old swamp kauri log at Ngāwhā Marae in March 2019. Photo / Peter de Graaf

By: Kate Evans

An ancient kauri, a kind of Rosetta Stone, has revealed evidence of cataclysmic natural events including climate change and solar storms that could repeat in modern times. By Kate Evans.

In the car park of

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.