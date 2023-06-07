NZ’s richest man donates over $6 million to Starship

Starship Children's Hospital in Auckland. Photo / Natalie Slade

New Zealand’s richest family have made one of the largest private donations to the country’s leading children’s hospital to help expand the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU).

Billionaire businessman Graeme Hart along with his wife Robyn donated $6.5 million to Starship.

The money, alongside the government’s contribution of $25 million and the Starship Foundation’s goal of fundraising an additional $23 million, will newly expanded PICU be “world-class” according to Te Whatu Ora Interim Lead Hospital and Specialist Services for Te Toka Tumai Auckland, Dr Mike Shepherd.

PICU had 22 beds prior to Covid-19 and was frequently at capacity. The expansion will address the hospital’s present and future needs, Sheppard said.

Hart’s daughter Gretchen Hawkesby has been on the board for Starship Foundation Board for over 12 years, and the Harts have also made several other donations to the hospital in the past.

Graeme and Robyn Hart at Starship's 25th birthday ball, 2017. Photo / Norrie Montgomery

The Harts’ contribution will specifically fund cutting-edge spaces and equipment, more comfortable and nurturing conditions for whānau, and the education and training of highly specialised employees.

Te Whatu Ora Director of Starship Services Dr John Beca said the expansion project will transform many services in Starship.

“It also includes improved spaces for the whānau of PICU patients, an upgrade of public spaces for all whānau, a Medical Day Stay Unit and enhanced staff spaces,” Beca said.

“As we grow our specialist Starship PICU team, the additional 10 PICU beds means we can care for more children who become critically ill or need support after major surgery such as heart, spine and transplant surgery.”

Shepherd said everyone was very grateful for the donation.

“The family’s donation will improve the lives of countless children and their whānau, and will help us provide world-class treatment, care and facilities for the very sickest of our nation’s children,” Sheppard said.

“This donation should be celebrated across all of New Zealand - thank you so much to the Hart family.”

New Zealanders can contribute to the PICU expansion project by donating to Starship online or by contacting the Starship Foundation directly.

The Starship Foundation raised its initial funding target to $23 million to help cover design improvements and construction cost hikes.



