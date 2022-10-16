A wealth of research has shown that reading for pleasure is correlated with improved school achievement, cognitive function and psychological well-being. Photo / Johnny McClung, Unsplash

To help address the country's literacy crisis, the latest Annual, for kids aged 9 to 13, has something to encourage every kind of reader. By Sally Blundell.

Wellington writer Madison Hamill remembers what it's like to be shy, with gangly limbs and red hair that reflects the sunlight "like a traffic cone". She remembers what it's like to be the last to be chosen for every sports team. She was not the first to escape the relentlessness of school life through reading.

"When I read, I didn't remember my inarticulate, eyes-to-the-floor self. I could be someone else, somewhere else," she writes in Annual 3, the latest in an ongoing series of books aimed at winning the hearts and attention spans of Kiwi kids between the ages of 9 and 13.

Hamill's short essay is a beautifully written paean to the power of story and the magic of words. It is one of the quieter contributions amid a miscellany of short stories, poems, essays, historical photos, cartoons, a board game, a screenplay, a knitting pattern for a brain-like hat and the score for a commissioned Troy Kingi song.

"We wanted to ensure the Annual had something for every kind of reader," says Susan Paris, on a Zoom call from her home overlooking Wellington's Lyall Bay. "We always commission content to get this balance. We consider gender, ethnicity, the rural-urban mix, historic content, mood – but also form. So, there are stories, comics, flash non-fiction [a term for short pieces usually under 1000 words], poems for kids who enjoy heightened language and then pieces that are just for fun."

As editor of the School Journal for this age group, Paris has been at the coalface of adolescent reading for 16 years. Here, together with writer and tireless literacy champion Kate De Goldi, she has created a lively volume that romps across genre, mood, pace and tone in an anarchic riff on the old Boys' Own, Girls' Own, Puffin and Bunty-type annuals.

There's a poem about vegetables; four essays on artists; a satiric whodunnit about a museum theft; a strangely gripping flash non-fiction essay on the tactical triumphs of a Scrabble tournament; and The Champion by Maurice Gee, a discerning story about wartime racism re-versioned as a comic and illustrated by Ant Sang.

Reading for pleasure is undoubtedly the driving force behind Annual 3. Beneath the challenge, humour and intrigue, there lies a well-hidden stratagem to get children hooked into reading to support literacy and encourage empathy, and social or cultural engagement. It is also intended to be fun; to give young readers the same experience that Hamill describes in her story – to have her life "altered by an old form of magic".

Writer and literacy champion Kate De Goldi. Photo / Supplied

Tarnished reputation

Educators grappling with this country's tarnished reputation for literacy could certainly do with a bit of magic. In 2016, our reading score in a five-yearly international study of 10-year-olds put us 27th out of 30 other OECD countries or regions.

A 2020 Unicef report found that only 64 per cent of 15-year-olds in New Zealand have more than a basic proficiency in reading and maths. In other words, more than a third are struggling to read and write.

It is a trend across OECD countries, but New Zealand is falling faster than most. A recent report from education research organisation The Education Hub, "Now I don't know my ABC", shows that not only has our reading achievement declined faster than in comparable countries, but also that the proportion of students achieving at the highest levels in reading has also decreased.

The report, by Nina Hood and Taylor Hughson, notes the lack of a national literacy strategy and high-quality assessment, gaps in teacher knowledge of reading and writing instruction, and a shortage of effective literacy intervention for struggling students. It also notes the lack of funding and resourcing around literacy in te reo — an Australian study found that making content culturally relevant to regional and Aboriginal students could close the Indigenous reading gap by 50 per cent.

It points to systemic racism and discrimination within the school system (Pākehā and Asian students achieve consistently higher reading and writing scores than Māori and Pasifika students), high levels of absenteeism and transience (in 2019, only about 57 per cent of students attended school more than 90 per cent of the time); and disparities in the home in relation to the number of books and parental reading habits.

Other explanations cited in research include the move away from phonics (a structured way of teaching reading that links sounds to letters and words), the fragmented pathways students can take through NCEA, and the sudden growth in digital devices. According to another report from the Government's chief education scientific adviser, Stuart McNaughton, no single issue is responsible for the drop.

To improve literacy, Hood and Hughson have recommended the development of a national literacy strategy. They have also suggested a parallel strategy for te reo Māori education, clear guidance on effective literacy teaching skills, more consistent and affordable assessments, a reformed literacy-support system and a more frequent programme of data collection.

Addressing the country's literacy crisis, they conclude, is going to require reform at all levels. "It is not a quick fix."

The Ministry of Education is increasing its support for early literacy teachers by providing new resources as well as professional support developed by the University of Canterbury. New mandatory literacy requirements for secondary school students will be introduced from 2024.

OECD data from 2018 that showed about half of 15-year-olds in New Zealand read only if they had to, up from about 38 per cent nine years previously. Photo / Scott Webb, Unsplash

It has also developed an "action plan" to give "clear, evidence-informed guidance" on how to effectively teach literacy and communication from early learning to Year 13. It is promising more resources, more support for teachers, closer partnerships between schools and communities, more tailored support for struggling students, and a new suite of assessment tools.

Such measures are intended to improve our literacy rate, but everyone involved in the field is also aware of the importance of encouraging reading for pleasure as a grounding for lifelong reading, learning and enjoyment.

A wealth of academic research has shown that reading for pleasure is correlated with better reading comprehension, better vocabulary, and improved school achievement, cognitive function and psychological well-being.

Enhancing reading engagement across the country, says a 2021 report by the AUT School of Education, may also improve "informed decision-making, empathy and taking responsibility for others or the environment".

Reading for pleasure appears in both the early childhood curriculum Te Whāriki and the New Zealand Curriculum. Despite this, the focus on raising literacy attainment, says the AUT report, "can overwhelm attempts to support reading for pleasure".

This is reflected in OECD data from 2018 that showed about half of 15-year-olds in New Zealand read only if they had to, up from about 38 per cent nine years previously. About a quarter thought reading was a waste of time.

Initiatives such as Duffy Books in Homes have been working tirelessly to increase children's access to books. More recently, a National Library programme has been established that aims to engage children in reading for pleasure through a more collective approach involving schools, libraries, iwi, community groups, churches, government agencies and early childhood centres. Funded by Te Puna Foundation, now chaired by De Goldi, it was first rolled out in 2019 in South Dunedin, Canterbury, West Auckland and Huntly.

According to a National Library report on the South Dunedin project, six months into the programme more than 120 early childhood centres, schools and community groups were involved in distributing books "and broadening families' access to books". The ministry says it aims to build on such initiatives as part of its action plan.

Lifelong readers

Susan Paris defines reading for pleasure as "unpatrolled" reading. "It's unsupervised and exploratory, with a sense of adventure. And all the time, you're imbibing knowledge and immersing yourself in the world and human behaviour without even noticing." It is not only vital for full literacy, she says, "but also means they're much more likely to become lifelong readers and better-adapted, more rounded human beings. Readers become thinkers – and writers."

It is also one of the main indicators, she says, of kids who do well and are achieving at or above the expected level. "Most students who are falling behind aren't reading in their own time."

Like Hamill, Paris spent hours as a child reading in her own time. She borrowed books from the revolving display of kids' paperbacks at the Grey District Library in Greymouth – "not quite a Carnegie library, but it had the squeaky lino and deathly hush" – but there was no sense of a reading community. "Reading didn't seem to be much of a thing other kids did. I don't remember books being shared or talked about."

When her family moved to Hāwera, her fifth-form English teacher, Dianne Bardsley (later author of The Land Girls), introduced her to Janet Frame and the much-quoted words of the philosopher Ludwig Wittgenstein – "The limits of my language mean the limits of my world" – hung on a poster on the classroom walls. "I remember being pretty taken with that."

After a BA, a stint teaching English in Japan, a job writing a history of the rural reticulation council, and a job in a second-hand bookshop, she got a position as editorial assistant, then editor, with Learning Media. When that folded in 2013, she moved to new School Journal publisher Lift Education, based in Wellington.

The Journal now, she says, is primarily an instructional publication, created to support classroom teachers and encourage students "to make connections and inferences; to retrieve information; to understand character and syntax and language features – and all the other literacy skills they need to become readers and writers".

True to its 115-year history, the Journal also provides a platform for some of our leading writers. A recent issue, for example, includes a comic by former refugee Abbas Nazari of his flight with his family from Afghanistan to New Zealand, with illustrations by Laya Mutton-Rogers; a poignant description by Victor Rodger of a photograph of himself aged 7 with a shell necklace and lāvalava held together with safety pins, sent by his Pālagi mother to assure his grandmother she was raising "a good little Samoan boy"; and a provocative story by Anna Smaill about a boy in a dystopian, rainless world who discovers his Gran's plans for a "crazy machine with its gun-like barrel swivelling toward the clear, unblinking sky. A machine that would make clouds. A machine that would make it rain."

Although the Journal is expected to support literacy learning across the curriculum, Paris works carefully, she says, to ensure the content isn't weighed down by such expectations. "We want students to still feel like readers, to not suck all the joy out of it for them."

Untethered to any curriculum requirements, the never-quite annual Annual (it was first published in 2016), is, she says, "a much freer beast".

"We think of it as the School Journal unplugged. There are similarities and crossovers, but the Annual is definitely there for reading for pleasure. We were also interested in the idea of texts that are more experimental; ones that defy classification."

Each issue includes "free range" or "boundary riding" texts, where readers often have to figure out what's true and what's not. The latest volume includes a glossary of "invalid words" and a "replace when empty" photo essay showing the life cycle of a toilet-roll holder.

There are also satirical pieces, including a concocted newspaper article about a 12-year-old who reportedly undertakes a wildly successful bid to stave off lockdown boredom by livestreaming his almost wholly inert frog Ribbit: "Yoga franchises wanted to advertise. Wellness centres. Psychotherapists in Serbia and Iceland and Nairobi. Hundreds of pet shops. My dad set up a Ribbit bank account. I have to pay GST now, which sucks."

As Paris says, it's an amusing read, well tuned to children's often-sophisticated sense of humour. It is also, in this age of misinformation, highly instructive.

"It takes very little for a person to be misled, so while the author's having great fun, there's important subtext. Done in the right way, you can take readers along for the ride, without them feeling ambushed by teachable moments."

• Annual 3, edited by Susan Paris and Kate De Goldi (Annual Ink, $45).