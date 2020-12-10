NZ's largest car collection to go under the hammer

A 1989 Lotus Esprit, which is identical to the car from Pretty Woman, is going up for auction on Sunday afternoon. Photo / Webb's

New Zealand's largest collection of cars, motorcycles and automobilia is set to go under the hammer.

Included in the classic collection is a 1989 Lotus Esprit, identical to the car that Richard Gere drove when he picked up Julia Roberts in the 1990 film Pretty Woman.

Eighty-three lots - including 56 cars, 20 motorcycles and a boat - are expected to fetch more than $3,500,000 when they're put under the hammer at the ASB Showgrounds on Sunday.

Webb's head of collectors' cars, motorcycles and single owner collections, Caolan McAleer, said the auction was expected to be a record sale for the Auckland-based auction house, and likely the country.



Growing from a 17-lot sale in July this year, the offering had quadrupled in size resulting in the flagship event moving out of its usual Mt Eden home with all lots being showcased at Pavilion 2, ASB Showgrounds, Greenlane.

As well as the Lotus, other auction highlights include a 1964 Mercedes-Benz 230SL, a 1972 Ford Fairmont XYGT Shaker and the Len Pearce Collection of Indian motorcycles.

This 1972 Ford Fairmont XYGT Shaker is likely to be a crowd favourite. Photo / Webb's

That would include one of only 280 on the globe and the only one in New Zealand, a Model 401.

Not all the bikes were Indians with AJS, Matchless and Triumph also represented alongside the Italian spectacle of the Moto Guzzi marque at its very best, with two of their finest on offer.

Also on display was a wide selection of prestige marques including Rolls-Royce, Porsche, Bentley, Mercedes, Jaguar and Aston Martin.

McAleer said: "The Covid experience had created a change in the way we lead our lives with many freedoms and the things we take for granted variously curtailed."

"Research from across the ditch indicates that folk think a classic vehicle is still a good place to park some money."

One of the many cars on auction include this 1964 Mercedes-Benz 230SL. Photo / Webb's

The first of several viewings of the lots begin tonight from 6pm.