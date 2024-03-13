Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

NZ’s housing crisis has not eased. And it’s going to get worse - Dominic Foote

By Dominic Foote
4 mins to read
Soaring mortgage repayments combined with a cost of living crisis has pushed home owning out of reach. Photo / Michael Craig

Soaring mortgage repayments combined with a cost of living crisis has pushed home owning out of reach. Photo / Michael Craig

OPINION

New Zealand’s housing crisis has not eased, and current market conditions are not making it likely to ease for many years. In fact, everything points to it worsening rather than improving over time.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand