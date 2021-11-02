NZ's biggest sculpture show goes online to raise cash for Women's Refuge

Artist Christian Nicholson with examples of his work for NZ Sculpture OnShore. Photo / Dean Purcell

Covid-19 restrictions have put paid to numerous public events over the past 18 months with shows, concerts and large gatherings cancelled or postponed. But the organisers of the country's biggest outdoor sculpture event, normally held at Fort Takapuna in Devonport, have taken their show online and are aiming to raise $100,000 for Women's Refuge.

Utopia 5 by Darryl Fagence.

Organisers of NZ Sculpture OnShore are inviting New Zealanders to visit their new, purpose-built online platform to view and purchase the more than 100 spectacular works, and calling for Kiwis to support women and children fleeing domestic violence by donating to their Woman's Refuge Givealittle campaign.

This year, donations will go towards "Kids in the Middle", an initiative to create safe, comforting and creative spaces for children staying in each of the refuge's 40 safe houses.

NZ Sculpture OnShore's board chairwoman Sally Dewar is calling on all New Zealanders to get behind the campaign.

Louis the dog with a work by artist Christian Nicholson. Photo / Dean Purcell

"The impact of this global pandemic has hit many of our local communities hard; more New Zealand women and children than ever before are fleeing from dangerous situations.

"There are few things more important than helping children feel safe and secure after experiencing trauma, and so we are determined to support Woman's Refuge's Kids in the Middle project," says Dewar.

"If you're one of the tens of thousands of people who would usually buy a ticket to NZ Sculpture OnShore, please go online today and give generously to this important cause. If you've not been to the exhibition before, this is a great opportunity to do so."

Conveyor 2 by John Mulholland.

Artists from across New Zealand are showing their works with some well-known names and emerging artists included in this year's exhibition. Curator Sally Lush says the range is remarkable with some works selected specifically for the home garden.

"The works are by emerging and established artists from around New Zealand, with a mix of crowd favourites who have exhibited at previous events, and others offering fresh and exciting new perspectives," Lush says.

Women's Refuge chief executive Dr Ang Jury says she is humbled by the effort put into the event by the organisers and the artists.

"For a quarter of a century, this event has pulled together an extraordinary range of art. They've refused to let Covid and lockdown get in the way and we just can't thank Friends of Women's Refuge Trust enough," Jury says.

"We're really pleased that this year, the proceeds will be going to a brand-new, child-led initiative that comes off the back of our Kids in the Middle research, as well as to counselling services for women."

Librarsi 2 by Bryn Jones.

Kids in the Middle was designed following a first-of-its-kind research report into what children need to feel safe and secure after experiencing family violence. As part of the research, Women's Refuge family violence specialists talked to 19 children who had stayed at safe houses and asked them what could be done to improve refuge services for kids in the future.

Christian Nicholson's work turns heads at Western Park in Auckland. Photo / Dean Purcell

Since inception, the event has raised more than $2.1 million for the victims of domestic violence, helping women and children access safe places to stay, counselling and wraparound services.

NZ Sculpture OnShore is supported by principal sponsor Fisher Funds and gold sponsors Hesketh Henry, Harcourts Cooper & Co and Perpetual Guardian and opens November 5.