The 90% Project is an NZ Herald initiative that aims to reach all New Zealanders to get the word out about vaccination so we can save lives and restore freedoms. Video / NZ Herald

The 90% Project is an NZ Herald initiative that aims to reach all New Zealanders to get the word out about vaccination so we can save lives and restore freedoms. Video / NZ Herald

In New Zealand and across the world, NZME's editorial, commercial, product and marketing teams are celebrating major national and international awards success overnight.

The NZ Herald's 90% Project has won a coveted first-place prize at the International News Media Association's global media awards, hosted virtually.

The 90% Project – the editorial campaign to encourage at least 90 per cent of New Zealanders to receive their second vaccination before Christmas 2021 – was judged Best Public Relations and Community Campaign.

"We knew we had a vital role to play following the Government's initial reluctance to set any targets," said NZME head of journalism planning David Rowe.

The campaign, backed up by in-depth reporting and real-time data analysis, was a major success, with the country hitting its targets early.

Rowe said the INMA award was testament to the NZME newsroom's laser-like focus on delivering trusted, quality journalism in an era of social media misinformation. "Part of our mission is to ensure we are advocates for our communities and readers. The 90% Project was one of the most important editorial initiatives we've ever undertaken, supporting the country to save lives."

NZME's The 90% Project was projected onto the Sky Tower in Auckland. Photo / Dean Purcell

From a total of 252 media companies that entered the INMA awards, NZME was one of just eight to win multiple top prizes – the company also won first prize for best multi-channel client advertising campaign for its commercial partnership with Tourism Australia.

NZME was also awarded three second places, one third place and four honourable mentions.

The company's overnight success did not stop there. NZME's agency sales team last night won the coveted Best Sales Person or Team of the Year prize at the Beacon Awards in Auckland, and the NZ Herald Karma article recommendation engine was awarded Media Owner Innovation of the Year.

NZME chief executive Michael Boggs said he was incredibly proud of the big wins.

"Being recognised not only on a national scale at the Beacon Awards but also on a global scale at the INMAs is hugely exciting.

"Our teams work incredibly hard every day to provide trusted, quality, engaging news and content for our loyal audiences across the country, as well as doing a fantastic job serving our valued advertising customers. These awards showcase the depth of talent we have across NZME including our newsrooms, commercial sales, digital and marketing teams, and I couldn't be prouder of these big wins for our teams."

The editorial campaign aimed to encourage at least 90 per cent of New Zealanders to receive their second vaccination before Christmas 2021. Photo / NZME

INMA Awards – NZME prizes

Best Public Relations or Community Service Campaign

• First place: NZ Herald, NZME "The 90% Project"

Best multi-channel client advertising campaign

• First Place: NZME, New Zealand, "NZME x Tourism Australia — Think You Know Australia? Think Again"

• Honourable Mention: NZME, New Zealand, "NZME x Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency — Ridden"

• Honourable Mention: NZME, New Zealand, "NZME x DairyNZ – River of Change"

Best use of data to drive a business result

• Second place: NZ Herald, New Zealand, "Karma Personalisation Engine"

Most Creative Use of Advertising Formats

• Second place: NZME, New Zealand, "NZME x FENZ — Escape Week"

Best Use of Print

• Second place: NZME, New Zealand, "The Big Fight — Joseph Parker v Junior Fa Special"

Best Use of an Event to Build a News Brand

• Third place: NZME, New Zealand, "Lighting Up the Sky Tower"

Best Brand Awareness Campaign

• Honourable Mention: NZME, New Zealand The 90% Project: Empowering a Nation

• Honourable Mention: NZME, New Zealand, "Call to Arms"

Beacon Awards - NZME winners

Best Sales Person or Team: NZME agency sales team

Media Owner Innovation of the Year: NZME, Karma