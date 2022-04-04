RNZN Aotearoa trip to Antarctica in February 2022 was her maiden voyage through the ice. Photo / Sgt Maria Eves

New Zealand Defence Force operations in Antarctica drew to a close at the end of last month after a season that saw more than 200 NZDF personnel involved as part of the NZDF's commitment to Antarctic programmes.

The Aotearoa took a combination of fuel, equipment, supplies and buildings to McMurdo Station. Photo / Anthony Powell

For the first time in over 50 years, the programme included a trip by a New Zealand Navy ship with HMNZS Aotearoa making her maiden voyage to the frozen continent immediately after an emergency deployment to assist Tonga following the huge submarine volcanic eruption and subsequent tsunami that hit a number of the islands in the archipelago.

The Aotearoa was built with the ice in mind, being specifically strengthened to move through pack ice, an essential requirement for any vessel heading to the far south.

Captain Simon Griffiths said "Aotearoa is an amazing ship, but it's the people on board that make it work." Photo / Sgt Maria Eves

The 173-metre-long ship was launched in South Korea in 2019 before taking up her commission in July 2020 and is capable of supplies, equipment and personnel.

Captain Simon Griffiths took command for the first trip south as the ship carried fuel, food, equipment and buildings for the rebuilding programme of Antarctica New Zealand.

The HMNZS Aotearoa's trip was the first for 50 years for a New Zealand Navy vessel. Photo / Sgt Maria Eves

"Aotearoa is an amazing ship," said Griffiths, "but it's the people on board that make it work. It's the people on board that got us from the tropics helping Tonga, to here in the freezing cold of Antarctica"

With the construction of HMNZS Aotearoa, the NZDF now has a purpose-built, polar-class sustainment vessel specifically able to operate deep into the Southern Ocean and Ross Sea with an ice-strengthened hull and upper deck trace heating.

RNZN Aotearoa was built with the ice in mind being specifically strengthened for pack ice. Photo / Sgt Maria Eves

"Being able to support New Zealand's Antarctic programme from the sea is a key strategic objective, supported by the capabilities of Aotearoa," said RNZN Maritime Component Commander, Commodore Garin Golding. "It has significant fuel-carrying capacity and is able to transport 22 shipping containers of critical supplies, which takes a lot of pressure off our aviation assets."

Precautions are in place to mitigate the risk of Covid-19 or other illnesses while in Antarctica. The crew quarantined at sea for 14 days before the ship went alongside McMurdo Station. The ship's crew are double vaccinated, have been undergoing routine testing, and follow strict protocols around the contactless loading of stores.