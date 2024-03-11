National MP Tim Van der Molen (centre) with Rathkeale College's winning senior team Jacob Clark (left), Sheldon Brown, Taine Jones and Sam Goodman.

More than 200 students from 10 different high schools took to The Square in Palmerston North on Friday to battle it out in the Clash of the Colleges as part of the Ford Ranger New Zealand Rural Games 2024.

The annual event - which is aimed at inspiring the next generation to pursue careers in the food and fibre industries - showcased skill, camaraderie, and sportsmanship, organisers said.

Agri Futures general manager Daniel O’Regan said 240 students came to compete from New Plymouth to Taupō to Flaxmere and down to Wairarapa and everywhere in between. Agri Futures hosted Clash of the Colleges in collaboration with the New Zealand Rural Games Trust.

“Clash of the Colleges aims to foster enthusiasm and passion for the sectors that make up the food and fibre industry among the next generation, providing students with invaluable hands-on experience and networking opportunities,” O’Regan said.

In the end, the glory went to Masteron’s Rathkeale College, with students demonstrating their prowess in both the seniors and juniors.

Furthermore, the Gumboot Throwing Team from New Plymouth’s Francis Douglas Memorial College showcased exceptional ability and won the championship.

Additionally, Liam Green stood out with an impressive individual throw of 34m, earning him the title of the best individual thrower.

Highlighting the importance of teamwork and spirit, Hastings’ Flaxmere High School’s Team Number 44 was awarded the St. John’s First Aid kit for exemplifying outstanding team spirit throughout the event.

Clash of the Colleges 2024 results

Gumboot throwing expert Curly Troon with Liam Green from Francis Douglas, who had an individual throw of 34m.

Seniors:

1st place: Rathkeale College - Campbell Bassett, Hamish Bunny, Billy Smith and James Joblin

2nd place: Rathkeale College - Ricki Reynolds, Tom Hepburn, Jasper Bunny and Freddy Tatham

3rd place: Palmerston North Boys’ High - Lane Colburn, Jayden Derbridge, Todd Leary and Sam Richmond.

Juniors:

1st place: Rathkeale College - Lachie Bassett, Digby Tatham, Harvey Williams and Louis Handyside

2nd place: Feilding High School - Emily McGuinn, Angus Livingston, Daniel Volkering, Lucy Easton

3rd place: Feilding High School - Hunter Wigglesworth, Alex Wrenn and Mac Foreman

North Island Secondary School Shearing Championships

Meanwhile, the North Island Secondary School Shearing Championships were held on Saturday at the New Zealand Rural Games.

The results are as follows: