NZ journalism student charged with assaulting classmate has return to study delayed

An investigation into alleged issues at the school was launched last year. Photo / 124rf

The onsite return of a New Zealand Broadcasting School student charged with assaulting a classmate has been delayed.

Last month the Herald revealed that fellow students said they felt unsafe that the man was coming back this semester despite being charged with assaulting another student last year.

A leaked email shows the learner, who was due to return yesterday, will now be "re-integrated" into onsite learning at a later date.

"We have drafted the Health and Safety Plan based on your feedback and will share this draft with you for consultation early in the new term," the email said.

The young man is facing two assault charges and one charge of intentionally damaging a vehicle.

One student, who spoke on condition of anonymity, last month said people felt a lot of fear, anxiety and danger about him coming back.

"The school is setting up a situation where we are being put at an unreasonable risk for this to occur again."

A letter, signed by 18 journalism students and seen by the Herald, was sent to the school's administration to protest the decision to allow the student back.

The document asked whether active assault charges met behavioural standards required for admission.

"Secondly, I ask Ara Institute of Canterbury what safeguards will be put in place to ensure our safety around this student, and to stop these [alleged] offences from taking place again – because if he is granted admission, I will no longer feel safe on campus," it read.

The Herald understands the student victim of the alleged assault is no longer at the school.

Another broadcasting school student, who also asked not to be named, felt the school wasn't a safe environment for them to get their education.

The student told the Herald last month it was inappropriate and perhaps insensitive to allow him back when people that he was alleged to have affected were still at the school.

"It feels like a bit of a slap in the face to have him in the same building with people that are terrified by him."

An Ara spokesperson told the Herald the school does not comment on the status of individual students.

Ara's acting chief executive Darren Mitchell last month said they were unable to discuss or provide any information about its learners because of privacy considerations.

"The safety and wellbeing of Ara learners and colleagues is a key concern for the institute and we have a range of stringent procedures in place to ensure a safe learning environment.

"Where a potential issue is identified, we work with learners and colleagues to understand concerns and to take actions to appropriately address them. These actions will vary depending on the situation."

Last year an investigation was launched into alleged issues at the school, including bullying and harassment, after Herald reporting.

A former student alleged at the time that they were told to change their foreign accent, others claimed bullying wasn't addressed, and two said women weren't allowed to have natural hair on camera.

One man who studied there said the sometimes troublesome culture within parts of the broadcasting industry was established inside the institution.

He believed it had "seriously stunted my development as a person".

"Quite serious depression and anxiety from that place. And not because of the work but because of the school's culture."

He said in his opinion a lot of the issues highlighted in MediaWorks' Dew report, regarding sexual harassment and bullying, started at the school.