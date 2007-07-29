NZ hosts yearly CER talks

KEY POINTS:

New Zealand and Australian trade, economic and agriculture ministers will meet tomorrow for annual talks on closer economic relations (CER).



Trade Negotiations Minister Phil Goff said the meeting was a yearly opportunity to endorse further collaboration between the two countries, review progress and discuss trade policy issues.



This year's talks, in Auckland, would cover a range of issues including the Transtasman Mutual Recognition arrangement, food regulation, market access issues, single economic market developments, free trade agreement agendas and broader regional trade issues.



A food and beverage sector business dialogue would run alongside the ministerial talks. The New Zealand business delegation would be led by Zespri chief executive Tony Nowell.



Mr Goff said a significant issue of contention for New Zealand was access of apples into Australia.



Delays in finalising the standard operating procedure which potentially would allow some access for apples was on the agenda, he said.



Mr Goff, Agriculture Minister Jim Anderton and Economic Development Minister Trevor Mallard will be joined for the talks by Australian Trade Minister Warren Truss, Revenue Minister and Assistant Treasurer Peter Dutton and Sussan Ley, the Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry.



- NZPA