Education and property stories reigned supreme among the Herald’s Premium stories this year.

Want to know which high-achieving high schools are close to affordable housing? Our top Premium story of the year was in February by journalist Ben Leahy who cross-referenced the achievement rates of 493 schools with housing costs in their areas.

In April he looked at the schools that produced the highest-achieving students in the Cambridge International exams.

He also delved into $60 million of sales by one of NZ’s biggest property traders to reveal the buy and sell prices from each of the 71 deals and the traders’ investment philosophy.

Philip Polkinghorne leaves the Auckland High Court after the not guilty verdict. Photo / Dean Purcell

In May, the Herald was recognised for its stories on the Philip Polkinghorne case at the Voyager Media Awards, winning Best Coverage of a Major News Event.

The eye surgeon was acquitted of wife Pauline Hanna’s murder in an eight-week trial in 2024. Carolyne Meng-Yee continues to cover the case, in April obtaining secret recordings in which Polkinghorne’s lover Madison Ashton said she believed he killed his wife to be with her.

Meanwhile, after a two-and-a-half-year legal battle to keep their identities secret, court reporter Craig Kapitan told how posh doggy daycare Pets & Pats and the high-profile entrepreneur who runs it have been prosecuted twice by Auckland Council after hundreds of complaints from neighbours.

And investigative reporter Jared Savage is across the country’s organised crimes, revealing how an influential gang member was arrested after returning to New Zealand for a funeral.

Readers also love profiles on successful Kiwis. As part of his regular “lunch with” series, businesswoman Anna Mowbray sat down with editor-at-large Shayne Currie to discuss family, money and business values and the importance of creating a new generation of Kiwi leaders.

The perfect mix

Scott Robertson's preferred starting line up for 2025

We pride ourselves on having the perfect mix of national business, sport, politics, lifestyle and entertainment news with content from New Zealand’s best journalists as well as from leading global publishers, including the New York Times.

Last month, the Herald’s top rugby writer Liam Napier analysed last year’s starting All Blacks team and looked at what changes could come.

Discover the best brands and products with the Viva Beauty Awards. Photo / Guy Coombes

Viva, NZME’s leading lifestyle, fashion and culture website, also took out the Voyager Media award for Best Newspaper Magazine.

Beauty writer Ashleigh Cometti shared how people are shunning over-filled, frozen faces in favour of a more “natural” look, like Demi Moore’s.

At age 62, her wrinkle-free appearance belies conventional beauty standards, writes Cometti.

Actress Demi Moore. Photo / Getty

Cometti is also behind the annual Viva Beauty Awards. Discover every winning brand, person and product from this year’s awards.

Top food writer and broadcaster Jesse Mulligan provides weekly restaurant reviews on Viva. His story on why he had a shocking experience at Auckland restaurant Kingi was his best read this year.

Mulligan was a judge of Viva’s annual Top 60 Auckland Restaurants. Expect a new list this year.

Readers also craved Viva’s fashion tips this year, including T-shirts for the office and wedding guest dresses to manifest your inner romantic.

Herald food writer Jesse Mulligan. Photo / Babiche Martens

Our second biggest premium story of the year was for the Listener by wine writer Michael Cooper’s analysis on the crisis facing New Zealand’s wine industry.

Readers of the Listener also enjoyed journalist and broadcaster Duncan Garner’s opinion piece on why he believes Christopher Luxon won’t lead National into the next election.

And Paulette Crowley’s feature on how people with fetal alcohol spectrum disorder are frequently misdiagnosed with ADHD also struck a chord.

Read why Duncan Garner thinks Prime Minister Christopher Luxon won't win the next election. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Be part of the conversation

A Premium subscription also lets you have your say by commenting on selected articles and participating in live Q&As with experts on the hottest topics of the day.

Premium subscribers also get access to exclusive newsletters, including our Premium News Briefing, which tells you everything you need to know for the day by the time you’ve made your first coffee, and our weekly Opinion newsletter, which rounds up the mood among our columnists and commenters.

If you need a breather, Premium subscribers can save stories to read later, offline via the app, or get stuck into our daily crosswords and puzzles.

