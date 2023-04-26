To the fore: NZ Herald birthday special - experience our Premium journalism for 50c a week

NZ Herald is marking the fourth anniversary of our Premium digital subscription service with a special offer for new members.

It's been four years since the NZ Herald took the ambitious step of asking readers to pay for access to our best journalism by buying a Herald Premium digital subscription.

Herald Premium continues to grow beyond expectations – thanks to the support of you, our audience.

Every day we bring you expert reporting and commentary on national, business, sport and political issues, along with engaging and informative entertainment and lifestyle features, and stories from leading global publishers including the New York Times and the Financial Times.

A Premium subscription helps Kiwis make sense of the fast-paced, ever-changing news cycle, from analysis of current events to in-depth investigations and absorbing features, to opinion pieces you won’t find anywhere else – on any device.

And this year there’ll be more to unpack than ever, with extensive coverage and analysis of the Government’s Budget in May, a general election campaign culminating with the October 14 polling day – and the Rugby World Cup in September-October.

As a Premium subscriber you also have access to gold-standard stories from international publishers such as the New York Times and the Financial Times to broaden your global perspective.

The best journalism from NZ and around the world

Our award-winning newsroom continues to produce some of the biggest and most important stories from around Aotearoa.

Four years from the day we started our Premium subscription model, access to journalism that you can trust has never been more crucial.

Among the exclusive Premium stories we’ve published recently were political editor Claire Trevett’s fascinating account of the inside story of Jacinda Ardern’s resignation and rise of a new prime minister. Trevett’s exhaustive research revealed who knew what and when about Ardern’s decision to walk away from the top job – including her eventual successor Chris Hipkins.

Political editor Claire Trevett revealed the backroom deals as Chris Hipkins replaced Jacinda Ardern as prime minister. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Our annual Business Herald Executive Pay Survey revealed how many of the country’s most powerful bosses have cashed in on the pre-Covid bull market, with the value of the average chief executive pay packet soaring over the past year.

Business managing editor Duncan Bridgeman crunched the numbers to confirm some of the pay packets at the country’s biggest firms increased by an average of 14.13 per cent in the last financial year.

Also in business, Anne Gibson’s investigation revealed the secret recipe for the making of “McMillionaires”, producing The McDonald’s franchisee power list. The owners behind the Big Macs and Happy Meals are often husband-and-wife teams who didn’t start out wealthy but have achieved thanks to a big serving of ambition.

Our journalism holds those in power to account: As parts of Auckland were under water in the January floods, senior reporter David Fisher tackled Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown in an extraordinary interview.

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown's response to the Auckland floods was found wanting.

Brown was forced to defend and explain his message to his tennis group that he couldn’t play on Sunday because he had “to deal with media drongos over the flooding tomorrow”.

And as debate raged over who should coach the All Blacks, our sports team set out to rank The greatest All Blacks coaches of all time. It’s compulsory reading for any rugby fan (including Ian Foster and Scott “Razor” Robertson).

And it’s not just first-class journalism that Herald Premium delivers.

NZ Herald editor-at-large Shayne Currie

