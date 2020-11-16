NZ Herald and Māori TV sign content partnership

NZME and Māori Television have signed a new content partnership that will see journalism and content shared across each other's major news platforms.

Māori Television, New Zealand's indigenous broadcaster, provides a wide range of local and international programmes, with a strong focus on delivering world-class news and current content for its television broadcast and online audiences.

The NZME news platforms include nzherald.co.nz, the biggest and most popular news website in New Zealand, the NZ Herald, the country's most widely read newspaper, the ZB radio news service, and a stable of regional and community newspapers that have a strong connection with local readers and audiences.

NZME Managing Editor Shayne Currie.

"NZME and Māori Television have a like mind when it comes to a focus on ensuring our audiences have access to the widest possible range of quality journalism," said NZME Managing Editor Shayne Currie.

"We hold the work of Māori Television's journalists in incredibly high regard. To be able to publish and post more stories from a Māori news perspective on our platforms is great for New Zealand Herald audiences," said Currie.

Māori Television Chief Executive, Shane Taurima.

Māori Television's strategy, Te Huapae focused on three key areas: audiences, staff, and partners, said Māori Television Chief Executive, Shane Taurima. Collaborating with NZME positively impacted all three, he said.

"Māori Television's core remit is to support the revitalisation of te reo and tikanga Māori. We look forward to working with NZME to achieve this outcome," said Taurima.

Editorial teams from the New Zealand Herald and Te Ao Māori have started sharing stories across their platforms from today.