NZ Geograhic photo awards: 9 winners found from over 6000 stunning entries

Nelson photographer Braden Fastier is the NZ Geo Photographer of the year 2021

Nelson photographer Braden Fastier is the NZ Geo Photographer of the year 2021

Nelson-based photographer Braden Fastier has won this year's New Zealand Geographic Photographer of the Year for a broad portfolio of social documentary photographs announced in Auckland tonight.

The Herald's George Heard won the Lumix Society Award for an image of an excited crowd at the Electric Avenue music festival in Christchurch.

An excited crowd a the Electric Avenue festival in Christchurch won the Lumix Society Award. Photo / George Heard

Fastier, a photojournalist for Stuff, won Nikon Photographer of the Year and the Resene Colour award for images that are rich with colour and context, were technically strong and demonstrated an original and imaginative approach to photojournalism said New Zealand Geographic publisher James Frankham.

Fastier's images are technically strong and demonstrated an original and imaginative approach. Photo / Braden Fastier

"Fastier's pictures captured a second level of meaning—the humour of red tape around a pair of concrete playground seals, a mask on a statue, phone calls on a golf course—the odd-ball realities of life in Aotearoa in 2021," Frankham said.

"His approach borrows from street photography, but with the discipline and knack for storytelling of a photojournalist."

One of the winning images from the Progear Photo Story award. Photo / Ralph Piezas

A record-breaking 6000 entries were received in a year disrupted by Covid-19 lockdowns and restrictions.

Frankham said, "2021 started out as a cure for 2020, but in many ways, it felt like history repeating."

Young Photographer of the year. Photo / Mattheus Elwood

"There were images of more lockdowns, more protests, and the cultural themes were a close match to last year.

"The images were also a reflection, however, of our resilience as a nation, our creativity and determination."

Winners and the best of the rest can be seen at a free public exhibition at the Britomart Precinct in downtown Auckland until the New Year.

Electric Kiwi Wildlife award. Photo / Danilo Hegg

The winners are reproduced in the January/February issue of New Zealand Geographic magazine and at www.nzgeo.com/photo

Futuna Chapel, Karori in Wellington won the Resene Built Environment award. Photo / Matthew Connolly

This Twizel shot won the Lightforce Aerial award. Photo / Hunter Smith